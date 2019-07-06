Neillsville teen injured after she was hit by a pickup truck Friday in Waupaca County
A 14-year-old girl from Neillsville was flown to the hospital after she was hit by a pickup truck Friday night in Waupaca County.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
