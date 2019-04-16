Neenah teenager had typed plan to kill grandparents, complaint says
Alexander M. Kraus, 17, told police he shot both his grandparents with a shotgun after staying at their home in Grand Chute the night before.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
