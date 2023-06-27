Neeley, Denise Age 59 of Friendship

Denise C. Neeley, age 59, of Friendship, formerly of Verona, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023.

A celebration of her life will be held on July 1, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at her home.

Denise was born December 24, 1963, in Madison, Wisconsin to Robert and Donna (Stuckert) Nyhas. She was raised and graduated from high school in Verona, WI. Denise married Adam Neeley in September of 1998 in Verona.

Denise enjoyed crafts and birdwatching. She worked at Oscar Meyer in Madison and for Latitude Corporation in Verona.



Denise was preceded in death by her Grandma Stucker, her parents: Robert & Donna and her sister: Laurel.

Survivors include her husband: Adam, her children: Rhonda, Robin & Amanda, siblings: Jeannie, Dawnine & Mark, and her grandchildren.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.