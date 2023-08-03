Need to talk to somebody who has gone through it? Call UpliftWI, a new peer-to-peer warmline
A new peer-support warmline launched in Wisconsin lets experience be the best teacher.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Here are the ways Ron Johnson, others with Wisconsin ties appear in the Trump Jan. 6...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2023 at 11:01 AM
The latest Trump indictment of includes a cast of characters with Wisconsin ties involved in the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.
Beloit College alumnus might have sparked inspiration for 'Indiana Jones' movies
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Roy Chapman Andrews' granddaughter recently donated memorabilia to the Beloit Historical Society and Beloit College — Andrews' alma mater.
'It's like having grandma or grandpa in their pockets': Elders working to preserve...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Hundreds of recordings were made of Ho-Chunk speakers in July in hopes of preserving the language.
Kamala Harris ushers in 2024 contest with Wisconsin visit focused on Biden's broadband...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2023 at 10:05 AM
The Wisconsin visit is the first for Harris in a campaign season that is once again expected to thrust the state into the national spotlight.
Breaking the cycle: Local building projects, state aid helping some reclaim 'the American...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2023 at 10:04 AM
"The experience of housing insecurity ... places children at risk of adverse childhood experiences exposure," a homeless council report says.
Need to talk to somebody who has gone through it? Call UpliftWI, a new peer-to-peer...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM
A new peer-support warmline launched in Wisconsin lets experience be the best teacher.
Man arrested for driving drunk after crashing SUV into Green Bay building
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2023 at 1:48 AM
Witnesses said the vehicle went through a red light before running into a vacant building.
Construction wraps up on U.S. 41 in Oconto and Brown counties
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2023 at 12:23 AM
The $17.14 million project to improve 9 miles of U.S. 41 started on Aug. 22, 2022.
Bellevue man charged in June 25 shooting on Main Street in Green Bay; woman was hit in...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 2, 2023 at 9:29 PM
William Munson is charged with first-degree reckless injury, first degree recklessly endangering safety and possession a firearm while convicted of a felony.
