Necedah’s Jimmy Sauter Nipped At Finish Line In Michigan

Wisconsin NASCAR driver Jimmy Sauter had held the lead for the final 12 laps of Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race in Michigan — then it was snatched away at the last second. Brett Moffitt beat Sauter by one-40th of a second in the Corrigan Oil 200. That is Moffit’s fourth victory of the season, tying him with the driver from Necedah, Wisconsin, but Sauter still holds on to the points lead. Next week’s race in Bristol, Tennessee, is the final race before the playoffs.

Source: WRJC.com

