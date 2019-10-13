Necedah’s 2nd Annual Wine & Beer Walk Planning Underway
Necedah is planning their second annual Necedah Wine & Beer Walk for November 22, 2019 and looking for sponsors.
Last year they sold out of the 100 available tickets! This year we are making 150 tickets available.
In 2018 the Bank of Mauston sponsored wine charms. This year we would like to find a sponsor or sponsors who would like to sponsor plates with their logo on it. These plates will hold a wine glass and snacks so that the participants can have a free hand to snack. We will be holding a decorated wine glass competition so that participants bring their own glass. If they do not bring a glass, we will supply a disposable glass. We hope that this will encourage pictures and social media posts of the fun glasses people bring and that they include the plates in their posts. I have the quote attached with pictures of the plates.
If you have any questions, or would if you are interested in sponsoring part or all of these plates, please let us know. You can email us here, or call Jessica at 608-542-0880
They still have some space for businesses if you are interested in us finding you a place along Main Street to join in the Wine & Beer Walk as a business.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- In a rural Wisconsin village, the doctor makes house calls — and sees some of the rarest...9 hours ago
- Drone view of the fall colors at Rib Mountain in Wausau10 hours ago
- The beauty of Wisconsin autumns as seen by our readers10 hours ago
- Lawmakers Take Steps To Decriminalize Lemonade Stands1 day ago
- Sheriff’s Sales2 days ago
- Wisconsin Residents To Have More Health Insurance Options This Year2 days ago
- Culver’s Raises Over $2.5 Million for ‘Thank You Farmers’ Fund2 days ago
- WFBF: Perdue Dairy Comments Taken Out of Context2 days ago
- Evers to Consider Bill to Legalize Kids’ Lemonade Stands2 days ago
- Glenn Grothman – Wisconsin lawmaker's claim that millionaires are eligible for ...2 days ago
- Adams unsure when he’ll return to Packers lineup3 days ago
- Potter waiver denied by NCAA appeals committee3 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.