Necedah Woman Involved in Accident

Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports: On Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 at 12:29pm, Vernon County Highway Department called in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Highway 14 and State Highway 27, in the town of Franklin, south of the Viroqua. 57-year-old Darlene T. Goodpasture from rural Necedah, was driving south on US Highway 14. 79-year old Joyce Hunter from rural Ferryville, was driving north on US Highway 14. Hunter was making a left turn onto State Highway 27 south, when she turned into the path of Goodpasture. Goodpasture was unable to avoid collision with the Hunter vehicle. The Goodpasture vehicle left the roadway and ended up on its wheels in the ditch. Goodpasture had two passengers in her vehicle, 40-year-old Christina M. Short and a 3-yr old toddler. Hunter also had two passengers in her vehicle. 75-year-old Gloria M. Warmuth and 83-year-old Arlene M. Hanson, both from rural Desoto. Warmuth, Goodpasture, and the toddler were all transported by ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries. US Highway 14 was reduced to 1 lane for approximately an hour. Assisting on the scene was: Viroqua Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, Kickapoo Valley Rescue Squad, and the Vernon County Highway Department.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com





