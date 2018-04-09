Necedah Woman Facing OWI – 5th Offense

Juneau County Deputies were dispatched to 27th street in the Town of Necedah early Monday Morning, for a report of yelling in the woods. During the investigation deputies saw a car driving by. They recognized from previous contacts and also knew the driver Jill Rodgers 53 of Necedah, did not have a valid driver’s license. The deputies noticed the car driving in the left lane and executed a traffic stop. Rodgers informed the authorities she was only out searching for her missing dogs, but the deputies noticed a slur in Rodgers speech and an odor of alcohol coming from her breath. They asked Rodgers to step out of the vehicle to perform a field sobriety test in which she failed. Deputy records showed Rodgers already had 4 previous OWI’s. Rodgers was arrested and taken to Juneau County Jail where she was released on bond conditions. Rodgers is facing charges of Operating While Intoxicated – 5th Offense and 2 counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

Source: WRJC.com

