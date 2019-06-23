Necedah Woman Faces Drug Charges

A Necedah Woman is facing charges after being arrested on April 6th. Deputies reported to a Necedah motel with a search warrant for the arrest of 35 year old Christine Day. Day was placed under arrest and taken to the Juneau County Jail. That same day authorities witnessed a person carrying out items from Day’s motel room. Authorities confronted the person, who said Day had called and told them to remove items from the room. Authorities confiscated a bag the person was taking out of the room and searched it. The search turned up multiple items including $5,100 in cash, numerous medical syringes, and a small gem bag containing pills later tested to be heroin. Day is facing charges of Possession of Narcotics, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Source: WRJC.com





