Necedah Woman Accused of Murder Strikes CPS Worker During Meeting
The Necedah Woman accused of a November murder could face additional charges after allegedly striking a Child Protective Service worker in the face. A CPS worker went to the Juneau County Jail to have her weekly meeting with 27 year old Crystal Pharis on Friday December 13th. They were discussing papers regarding custody of Pharis’s child when Pharis became upset and stuck the CPS worker on the side of the face. Guards were able to enter the visitation area the incident took place in and handcuffed a screaming and yelling Pharis. The CPS worker said she did want to press charges. She had a red mark on her face near her cheek. Pharis has an initial court appearance scheduled for January 8th.
Source: WRJC.com
