Necedah Wins Shootout over Brookwood 44-39

Mekhi Baradji had 240 yards of total offense and 2 touchdowns for the Necedah Cardinals as they outscored Brookwood 44-39 Friday night. Baradji ran for 136 yards and caught 4 passes for 104 yards. Landon Murphy completed 9-10 passes for 211 yards and 3 passing touchdowns and ran for another. Stephen Daly ran the ball 10 times for another 106 yards and a pair of scores for the Cardinals. Josiah Hansen also had 2 receiving touchdowns for the Cardinals who are now 1-2 on the season. Brookwood drops to 1-2. Necedah will host Wauzeka-Steuben Seneca next Friday.

Source: WRJC.com







