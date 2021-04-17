Necedah Wins Over WSW/New Lisbon falls to Cashton

The Necedah Cardinals won for a 2nd straight time knocking off Wauzeka-Stueben/Seneca 27-14 Friday night. Mehki Baradji ran for 135 yards and a touchdown. Dominic Bohn and Landen Murphy also had rushing touchdowns for Necedah 2-2. Necedah will host Riverdale next Friday night. Cashton defeated New Lisbon 26-12 despite the Rockets completing a hook and ladder play leading to a 40 yard touchdown from Nakita Shankle. New Lisbon will host Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca next Friday.

Source: WRJC.com







