Necedah Volleyball Season is Underway

Written by Carol Kubicek

The season is underway. Last Saturday we competed at the Port Edwards scrimmage. We did a lot of experimenting with line ups and finally narrowed things down. We were pleased with the results, but also knew we had some things to work on.

We traveled to Wisconsin Rapids for a 6 team tournament. Although we didn’t do as well as expected, we did execute really well at times. We faced many of the same teams as last year and had the same won-loss record as well, although the scores were a little better this year. It was truly a team effort. I don’t have all the stats calculated yet, but wanted to get some news out to you. Our team combined for approximately 93 kills (KILL — An attack by a player that is not returnable by the receiving player on the opposing team and leads directly to a point or loss of rally.) Our setters combined for approximately 66 assists. (assist): when a player passes, sets or digs ball to a teammate who gets a kill.

Today we travel to Alma Center Lincoln to face them and Mauston. It will be the first time our JV will be in action. We have a good group of girls and are excited about the season. We look forward to seeing you in the stands supporting us. I know Tuesday many of you will not be able to attend, so send those good vibes to us.

Source: WRJC.com

