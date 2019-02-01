Necedah to Turn Inactive Golf Course into Residential Area
What do you do if you have an inactive golf course; well the Village of Necedah says if you build cabins they will come. That’s what the Village of Necedah is doing with the inactive golf course at Oak Grove Resorts. The course will begin to develop into a residential area featuring 17 cabins constructed by Sparta based Star Log Cabins. The 750-900 square foot cabins will come equipped with a sewers already installed as well as appliances. The cabins will sell for about $130,000.
Source: WRJC.com
