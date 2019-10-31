Necedah State Trooper Honored with Award at State Patrol Awards Ceremony

As part of the annual State Patrol awards ceremony, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers recognized 59 people including law enforcement officers, other government employees and citizens for lifesaving efforts and exemplary public service.

“Every day, Wisconsin’s emergency responders go above and beyond the call of duty to serve and protect our communities and folks across our state,” Governor Evers said. “These annual awards provide an important opportunity to recognize their extraordinary dedication and professionalism, and to thank them for their service.”

Along with enforcing traffic laws, assisting stranded motorists and inspecting commercial motor vehicles, State Patrol officers serve in many roles including K-9 handlers, drone and aircraft pilots, and crash reconstruction experts. The next State Patrol recruitment cycle – when men and women can apply to serve as troopers or inspectors – begins November 11, 2019 and ends January 12, 2020. More information can be found at wistatepatroljobs.wi.gov.

One of the Honorees was State Trooper Ryan Rattunde of Necedah. He was awarded with a Life Saving Award. It is given to those who made efforts to maintain and or save a life.

