Necedah National Wildlife Refuge 2020 Wisconsin Junior Duck Stamp Contest
Early in March, Necedah National Wildlife Refuge staff received artwork from students around the state for the 2020, Wisconsin Junior Duck Stamp Contest during the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff was able to virtually view each piece to complete the judging portion of the competition from home.
Two Oregon High School seniors earned the 2020, Best of Show Honors. Eden Meidl, for her hyperrealism rendition of a green-winged teal and Lauren Denu for her artistic impression of a drake mallard in snow. Both students will have their artwork compete at the national level to vie for a chance to become the printed Federal Junior Duck Stamp that sells for $5 nationally.
Jr. Stamp sales put 100% of monies raised back into conservation education around the United States. Similar to the adult Federal Duck Stamp that is produced, Duck Stamps put 98% of its purchases go to wetland and waterfowl conservation. By purchasing one or both, the contribution helps waterfowl conservation and education for current and future generations.
Staff and students look forward to the National Level Contest judging held on April 17.
Source: WRJC.com
-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:
- Necedah National Wildlife Refuge 2020 Wisconsin Junior Duck Stamp Contest49 mins ago
- Sanders Ends Presidential Campaign51 mins ago
- WFU: Why farmers are dumping milk – and how consumers can help53 mins ago
- Long lines and ‘social distancing’ set election tone Tuesday2 hours ago
- Blog Recap: Coronavirus updates from around Wisconsin on Tuesday, April 7, 20202 hours ago
- Legendary singer-songwriter John Prine, who died of COVID-19 complications, had strong tie...2 hours ago
- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wore protective gear as a volunteer poll worker, said ‘yo...3 hours ago
- Stephenson: Reducing Milk Supply is Solution to Dairy Glut Issue7 hours ago
- DATCP’s Wisconsin Farm Center Available to Help7 hours ago
- NASS to Re-Survey Farmers with Previously Unharvested Crops7 hours ago
- Marquette’s Howard falls short of Wooden Award13 hours ago
- Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, April 7, 202022 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.