Necedah Man’s Death Revealed in Autopsy, Woman Currently in Custody

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has given out more information in connection with a Village of Necedah death reported earlier in the week. The deceased adult male located at the residence in the village of Necedah has been identified as 26 year old Jason Dailey. An autopsy determined Dailey died from blunt force trauma. Dailey’s significant other, Crystal Pharis age 27, is in custody in the Juneau County Jail. Pharis is currently being held on a probation hold. Additional charges are expected to be filed against Pharis in the near future.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The sheriff’s office is being assisted by the Necedah Police Department, Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office, State Crime Lab, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Source: WRJC.com





