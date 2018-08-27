Necedah Man Threatens Girl in Text Messages

An 18 year old Necedah man is being charged with Manufactured/Deliver Schedule IV Drugs and Computer Message Threaten/Injury Harm. On August 1st Necedah police contacted Juneau County Detectives in reference to a threatening text messaged allegedly sent by Ryker Jarosz. Jarosz allegedly sent text messages stating that “the next pill she takes kills her”. Allegedly saying he would make sure he would give a pill to the girl that would kill her. The girl in subject is a minor. Jarosz admitted to giving a 2nd underage victim Xanax.

Source: WRJC.com

