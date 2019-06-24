Necedah Man Stabs Another Man With Ice Pick Due to Racist Remarks

A Necedah man is facing charges after stabbing a Montello man with an ice pick. The stabbing took place this past Saturday in downtown La Crosse. 21 year old Onyx Hoeppner of Necedah allegedly stabbed 22 year old Austin Barton multiple times with the ice pick due to Barton allegedly using racial slurs towards Hoeppner and one of Hoepnners friends. Barton was taken to Mayo Health Clinic where staff said his lung had been nicked in the stabbing. Barton was later released and taken to La Crosse County jail. Hoepnner is facing charges of 1st Degree Reckless Endangerment of Safety, Disorderly Conduct While Armed, and Battery. Barton is also facing charges along with a friend of Hoenners who was trying to break up the fight.

Source: WRJC.com





