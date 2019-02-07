Necedah Man Leads Authorities on Chase Puts Hands Around Officers Neck

A Necedah man is facing charges of Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer and Attempting to Flee an Officer, after leading authorities on a chase on January 11th. Authorities noticed a vehicle driving with “erratic behavior” that night and initiated its emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle stopped and a man later identified as 52 year old Dale Swinehart exited the vehicle. The officer told Swinehart to stay in the vehicle and asked for backup. During this time Swinehart got back in his vehicle and began to drive off. Swinehart wove in and out of traffic down hwy 13 before pulling into a residence. Swinehart exited the vehicle there and failed to comply with authorities. Swinehart tried to resist arrest and even put his hands around the officer’s neck. The officer was forced to deploy a Taser to subdue Swinehart and arrest him. Swinehart could face up to 6 years in prison for the charges.

Source: WRJC.com





