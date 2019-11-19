Necedah Man Facing Drug Charges after Making Improper Stop at Stop Sign

A Necedah man is facing multiple drug related charges after stopping too far into an intersection on Monday morning. A Mauston police officer witnessed a vehicle being driven by 34 year old Michael Stutesman make an improper stop at the intersection of Elm and Tremont in Mauston. The officer was able to observe several signs of criminal activity as he approached the driver. Stutesman told the officer that he believed his license was suspended and that he was on probation and out on bond. The K9 unit was brought out and alerted authorities to the presence of drugs. Authorities found a small gem bag containing a gray powdery substance that was later tested to be .8grams of Heroin. Stutesman faces charges of Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operating while Revoked, and Felony Bail Jumping.

Source: WRJC.com





