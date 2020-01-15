Necedah Man Facing Charges in Monroe County alongside Wilton Man

A Necedah and a Wilton man are facing charges in Monroe County after being pulled over on December 25th. Police could smell and odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. 28 year old Nikko Hunt of Necedah was the driver of the vehicle and 31 year old Sean Lavenduskey was in the front passenger seat. According to the criminal complaint Lavenduskey became upset because authorities had suggested the windows were heavily tinted. He told authorities they could not search the vehicle even though Hunt had already consented to a search. Lavenduskey reportedly fought police orders and while being arrested refused until a Taser was drawn. At one point during the arrest the officer and Lavenduskey tripped and rolled down a hill.

Source: WRJC.com





