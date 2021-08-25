Necedah Man Facing Charges for Catalytic Converter Thefts

Over the course of the last week the Sheriff’s Office has received several tips from concerned citizens regarding recent Catalytic Converter thefts in and around Juneau County.

As a result of the tips, and subsequent investigation, a traffic stop was conducted in the City of New Lisbon on Monday, August 23, 2021, at approximately 1754 hours, on a vehicle driven by Christopher G. Housworth, 33, Necedah, WI.

The initial reason for the traffic stop was to apprehend Housworth on a felony Probation warrant issued from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

While searching the vehicle as a result of the arrest Juneau County Detectives located numerous Catalytic Converters that are believed to be stolen, along with tools used to remove Catalytic Converters and a loaded 9MM handgun.

Housworth was transported to the Juneau County Jail on the felony Probation warrant. Criminal charges against Housworth will be forthcoming.

The investigation into the Catalytic Converter thefts is on-going. We anticipate more arrests will be made in the very near future.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New Lisbon Police Department.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.