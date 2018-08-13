Necedah Man Faces OWI Charges

A Necedah man that took his car into the ditch striking various trees and a speed limit sign is facing OWI charges. 23 year old Robert Gurrath admitted to being drunk and stated he ruined a $30,000 vehicle. Gurrath also had a suspended license due to failure to pay parking citations. Gurrath told authorities he was not injured in the accident. Gurrath told authorities he didn’t want to take a field sobriety test because he was already drunk. Gurrath was taken to the Juneau County Jail. The accident occurred on August 10th.

Source: WRJC.com

