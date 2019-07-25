Necedah Man Faces Multiple Drug Charges after being Pulled Over in Elroy
A Necedah man is facing multiple drug charges after being pulled over in Elroy. On July 20th Elroy authorities conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving northbound on Academy Street. The vehicle was pulled over due the driver crossing the center line then jerking the car back into the lane. The officer made contact with the driver, 29 year old Michael Dipuma. The officer noticed Dipuma showing signs of possible opioid use and also noticed firearm ammunition in the vehicle. Dipuma is a convicted felon and due to this authorities were able to search the vehicle. The search turned up multiple drugs and drug related items including Oxycodone, THC, Heroin, and Methamphetamine. Dipuma is facing charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Designer Drugs, Possession of Non-Narcotics, Possession of Prescription Drugs all with Intent to Deliver. He also faces charges of Possession of THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Source: WRJC.com
