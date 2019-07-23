Necedah Man Faces Charges after Domestic Disturbance

A Necedah man is facing more charges. On July 13th authorities reported to a disturbance on Harvey Street in the Village of Necedah. A woman told authorities 46 year old John Fike would not let her get her stuff from their residence. Authorities approached Fike but he ran into the home and locked the doors. The woman claimed her dog chewed up a couple items in their home. She said Fike became upset and hit the puppy and told the woman to leave the house. She claimed Fike kept yelling at her as she tried to collect her stuff. Fike yelled profanities at the officer and appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Fike faces 4 counts of Felony Bail Jumping as well as charges of Domestic Abuse and Disorderly Conduct.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.