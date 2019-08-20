Necedah Man Faces Charges After Allegedly Running Man Over

A Necedah man is facing multiple charges after witnesses say he ran another man over twice. On August 9th authorities reported to a hit and run in a Necedah parking lot. Multiple witnesses said 49 year old Pilar Martinez ran over the same person twice. The person who was hit had several injuries. Authorities located Martinez at his residence and transported him to the Juneau County Jail. A blood draw was conducted at the jail. Martinez claimed he had been at work all day but authorities discovered that to be false. Martinez is facing charges of OWI – Causing Injury, Hit & Run and Reckless Driving.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.