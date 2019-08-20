Necedah Man Faces Charges After Allegedly Running Man Over
A Necedah man is facing multiple charges after witnesses say he ran another man over twice. On August 9th authorities reported to a hit and run in a Necedah parking lot. Multiple witnesses said 49 year old Pilar Martinez ran over the same person twice. The person who was hit had several injuries. Authorities located Martinez at his residence and transported him to the Juneau County Jail. A blood draw was conducted at the jail. Martinez claimed he had been at work all day but authorities discovered that to be false. Martinez is facing charges of OWI – Causing Injury, Hit & Run and Reckless Driving.
Source: WRJC.com
