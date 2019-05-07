Necedah Man Faces 5th Offense OWI

A 59 year old Necedah man is facing his 5th Offense OWI as well as a charge of Operate a Motor Vehicle while Revoked Due to Alcohol/Controlled Substance. A Necedah Police Officer noticed a truck crossing the center line near North Main Street in Necedah. The officer followed the tuck on to Highway 80, where the vehicle again crossed the centerline. The officer went to initiate a traffic stop. The driver James Ryan did not immediately pull over, he said he was looking for a side road to pull on to. Ryan told the officer he had a couple of drinks. Ryan did not perform well during a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. He was taken to the Juneau County Jail where a blood draw was conducted.

