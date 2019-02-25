Necedah Man Faces 5 Counts of Child Pornography as Well as other Charges

A Necedah man is facing 5 counts of Child Pornography as well as charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Child, and a charge of Exposing Genitals. Juneau County authorities received a cyber tip on a man living in the Township of Armenia that had uploaded child pornography. Authorities went to the residence of 45 year old Adam Maranto on February 12th to conduct a search warrant. Authorities found a laptop, cell phone, and an SD card. The SD card showed pictures of Maranto exchanging nude pictures with a teenage boy living in a different state. Authorities also found multiple videos of child pornography.

Source: WRJC.com





