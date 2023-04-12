Necedah Man Arrested for 4th Offense OWI

OWI News Release

Location: 37TH STREET AND HWY 58

County: JUNEAU

Date and Time: April 11, 2023 at 4:20 PM

Timothy Edward Daley, 66 years of age, from Necedah WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin

State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

During a Traffic detail in Juneau County a Wisconsin State Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic

violation. Upon making contact with the driver signs of impairment were observed. Standardized

field sobriety tests were conducted and Timothy Daley (66) of Necedah Wisconsin was

subsequently arrested for OWI 4th offence.

“Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6,

Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is

presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Source: WRJC.com







