Necedah Man Arrested after String of Area Thefts

Jared Wilkey 35, of Necedah is facing 29 charges, including Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Property Damage, Burglary of a Dwelling, Theft of Moveable Property, Operating Motor Vehicle without owner consent, among other charges. The investigation began on March 15th when authorities were alerted to a property in the Township of Armenia for a possible break in to a residence. Detectives asked dispatch to see if there were any stolen properties in the area with the last name the same as that of the residence. Authorities also took pictures of footprints at the scene. Detectives then were notified of a suspicious car also located in the Town of Armenia. The car was reported to be stolen out of Nekoosa. The driveway the car was in had the same footprints as those at the previous property. Detective’s also found a receipt from a business in the Dells. Security footage from the business showed Wilkey, as positively identified by Detectives. At 8:20pm on March 15th Wilkey was arrested in a traffic stop in Mauston and found with what’s believed to be a meth pipe. The Police also noted Wilkeys shoes matched the impressions made on the properties with reported thefts and his clothes matched the still shot photos he was recorded on. There were multiple other properties with reported thefts that are connected to Wilkey.

Source: WRJC.com

