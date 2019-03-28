Necedah Man Arrested After Dane County Authorities find 100 Grams of Marijuana in His Vehicle

A traffic stop by a Dane County sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday, March 26, led to the felony arrest of a Necedah man.

Trenton G. Holsten, 18, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver THC and both felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. He also was cited for the expired registration and operating without a license.

Deputies say Holsten was operating a 2002 Camry with an expired registration and was stopped on Linnerud Drive, near S. Bird Street, in the City of Sun Prairie at about 3:25 p.m.

A search of the vehicle located 100 grams of marijuana divided into several baggies, and more than $1,200 in cash.

Holsten is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.