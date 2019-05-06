Necedah Man Arrested after Allegedly Wielding a Sledgehammer During Dispute

A 46 year old Necedah man is facing multiple charges after wielding a sledgehammer during a dispute. A Necedah officer reported to a disturbance on North Harvey Street on May 3rd. A suspect later identified as John Fike had allegedly got into a dispute with a woman and at one point wielded a sledgehammer. The victim along with a witness told the officer, Fike was still inside but no longer holding the sledgehammer. The victim and witness said Fike had been drinking all night and became upset because they wouldn’t drive him to pick up cocaine. Backup arrived and were able to arrest Fike; however he was uncooperative during the arrest. As Fike was being transported he yelled at the officer and began to bang his head against the glass several times. Fike is facing multiple charges of Felony Bail Jumping, Possession of Cocaine, Resisting an Officer, Disorderly Conduct, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

