Necedah Lion’s Park Boat Landing to be Closed for Repairs

The Village of Necedah has announced that the boat landing at Lion’s Park will be temporarily closed starting Thursday, October 26 for repairs. The landing will be closed until Thursday, November 2. If you have any questions, call the Necedah Village Hall at 608-565-2261 ext. 2

Source: WRJC.com

