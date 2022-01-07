Necedah Hammers Brookwood in SBC Boys Basketball

The Necedah Cardinals boys basketball had little trouble with Brookwood Thursday night defeating the Falcons 82-30. Necedah got off to a good start thanks to guard Landen Murphy who finished with 19 points all in the first half. The Cardinals led 43-17 at halftime and cruised to the lopsided victory. Josiah Hansen added 16 points for the Cardinals while Stephen Daley added 14 and Noah Blum notched 10points. Franklin Wildes led Brookwood with 11 points. Necedah improves to 7-2 and 2-1 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Brookwood falls to 2-7 and 0-3 in conference action.

