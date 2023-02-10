Necedah Girls Upend Rival New Lisbon

The Necedah Cardinals Girls Basketball Team won a late season thriller over rival New Lisbon Thursday night 56-54. The game went back and forth all night long with neither team leading by more than 7 points. Necedah got a career high 13point performance from senior Paige Lowery while Hannah Hunkins led the way with 14points for the Cardinals. Kelsi Steele the lone senior for the Rockets on Senior Night scored a game high 25points to lead the Rockets. Necedah improves to 5-15 and 2-11 in the conference while New Lisbon drops to 6-17 and 1-12 in conference action.

Source: WRJC.com







