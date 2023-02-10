Necedah Girls Upend Rival New Lisbon
The Necedah Cardinals Girls Basketball Team won a late season thriller over rival New Lisbon Thursday night 56-54. The game went back and forth all night long with neither team leading by more than 7 points. Necedah got a career high 13point performance from senior Paige Lowery while Hannah Hunkins led the way with 14points for the Cardinals. Kelsi Steele the lone senior for the Rockets on Senior Night scored a game high 25points to lead the Rockets. Necedah improves to 5-15 and 2-11 in the conference while New Lisbon drops to 6-17 and 1-12 in conference action.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Local Girls Basketball Scores from Thursday 2/9
by WRJC WebMaster on February 10, 2023 at 6:47 PM
-
Necedah Girls Upend Rival New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on February 10, 2023 at 6:47 PM
-
3 things to know about St. Norbert College's new president
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2023 at 6:02 PM
The new president is the first woman to lead the school in its 125-year history.
-
World premiere among movies with local ties in this year's Door County Short Film Festival
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2023 at 5:32 PM
The festival of movies between 2 and 30 minutes long includes several with local and state ties. The films also will be streamed after the festival.
-
DHS implementing next phase of 988 lifeline plan
by Bob Hague on February 10, 2023 at 4:47 PM
Implementation of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Wisconsin is moving to its next phase. A year-long, multimedia campaign aims to make sure all state residents know this free and confidential service is here. “No matter where you are […]
-
Brett Favre files defamation lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee and Shad White
by Mississippi Clarion Ledger on February 10, 2023 at 4:32 PM
Former Southern Miss and NFL star Brett Favre filed defamation suits against sports commentators Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee and auditor Shad White.
-
Tongue-tied newborn leads Dr. Chris Peterson to expand De Pere Smiles' family dentistry
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2023 at 3:14 PM
Dr. Chris Peterson saw an opportunity to help, so he pursued advanced training in treating infant lip and tongue-ties.
-
UW-Madison expands tuition promise for low-income students to cover room, board and other...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM
Tuition represents less than half the cost of attending UW-Madison. The new program will cover other costs, including housing, meals and books.
-
MPS principal Keith Carrington died at Columbia St. Mary's last August. His widow...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM
When Tanzanique Carrington read the Journal Sentinel's coverage of problems at Columbia St. Mary's, questions about her husband's death returned.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.