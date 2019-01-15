Necedah Girls Stay Undefeated in Scenic Bluffs With 52-31 Win Over New Lisbon

The Necedah Cardinals moved to 7-0 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference with a 52-31 victory over the New Lisbon Rockets. New Lisbon kept in close in the first half trailing only 18-13 at the break but the Cardinals were too much in the second half behind 13 points from Izzi Corcoran and 12 points from Kyra Saylor. The Rockets were led by My Delgado who had 17 points; Libby Rogers added 11 for New Lisbon. Necedah is now 11-1 overall on the season.

