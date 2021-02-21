Necedah Claims 1st Regional Title in 20 Years defeats Hillsboro 68-46 in Boys Basketball

For the first time in 20 years the Necedah Cardinals Boys Basketball team is Regional Champions. Necedah routed Hillsboro 68-46 Saturday night in a game that was never really in doubt. Necedah jumped out to a 22-4 lead and led 39-21 at halftime. Necedah got a team effort but was led by Landen Murphy who finished with a game high 19 points. Necedah also got 15 points from Stephen Daly, 13 from Noah Blum, and 12 from Josiah Hansen. Hillsboro was led by Mitch Huntley who finished with a team high 16 points. Necedah improves to 12-3 on the season and will play a to be determined opponent this Thursday. Hillsboro finishes its season at 8-14 and says goodbye to seniors Kirk & Mitch Huntley and Colin Johnson. It’s Necedah’s first Regional Championship since the 2000-2001 season.

Source: WRJC.com







