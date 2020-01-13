Necedah Chamber of Commerce Looking for Board Members During 1st Meeting of 2020

Join the first Necedah Area Chamber meeting of 2020 on January 15th at 6:30 at the Necedah town hall.

They will be nominating a new board of directors. Board positions are for one year terms. The number of board members has been dwindling, so we are anxious to find motivated people to be nominated at these meetings. If you are interested in being on the board we would love to see you there! As a board member you would volunteer your time for one meeting a month, helping plan and execute events, and helping the Nededah area through your leadership.

If you know of anyone who would be interested, please feel free to forward this message along.

This meeting is a great opportunity to see what the Necedah Chamber is all about, meet the current board members, and ask any questions.

