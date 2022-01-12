Necedah Boys Survive Hillsboro Upset Bid

The Necedah Cardinals held off an upset minded Hillsboro Tiger team Tuesday night 62-57 in Scenic Bluffs Boys Basketball action. The game went back in forth with multiple lead changes but the Cardinals pressure defense forced enough late Tiger turnovers and made clutch free throws to secure the victory. Josiah Hansen led the Cardinals with 19points while Landen Murphy added 17. Hillsboro’s outside shooting helped give them a chance to pull off the upset as the team was able to sink 9 three point buckets in the game. The Tigers were led by Noah Burmaster who finished with 21 points, Jordan Erickson added 17 for Hillsboro. Necedah improves to 8-2 on the season and 3-1 in the SBC. Hillsboro falls to 3-7 and 1-3 in the SBC.

Source: WRJC.com







