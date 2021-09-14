Necedah Accident Closes Both Lanes of Traffic Early Morning on Tuesday on Hwy 80

Ann accident occurred Tuesday morning near Necedah on highway 80 and highway 21. The incident blocked both lanes of traffic on highway 80 around 6am Tuesday morning. The Juneau County Sheriff’s department was there at the scene. Highway 80 has since reopened for both lanes. There is no current information on the crash itself.

Source: WRJC.com







