Nebraska lawmaker seeks to ban corporations from buying up single-family homes
A Nebraska lawmaker is pushing a bill to forbid out-of-state hedge funds and other corporate entities from buying up single-family properties. Sen. Justin Wayne’s bill echoes legislative efforts in other states and in Congress to curtail corporate amassing of single-family…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Accident in Vernon County
by WRJC WebMaster on February 15, 2024 at 5:31 PM
18 Year Old Arrested in Monroe County Overdose Homicide
by WRJC WebMaster on February 15, 2024 at 5:30 PM
Royal Bank pledges $10,000 to Mile Bluff Building Campaign
by WRJC WebMaster on February 15, 2024 at 5:29 PM
Mattox, Teddy Age 86 of Big Flats
by WRJC WebMaster on February 15, 2024 at 4:07 PM
Ambrose, Dolores M. Age 90 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 15, 2024 at 4:03 PM
GBB FULL GAME: Cashton at #7 Royall
by WRJC WebMaster on February 14, 2024 at 6:52 PM
Ledvina, Lawrence Larry Age 81 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on February 14, 2024 at 6:03 PM
Lang, Martha Irene Age 85 of Plover
by WRJC WebMaster on February 14, 2024 at 6:01 PM
Wisconsin Legislature approves maps drawn by Governor Tony Evers
by Bob Hague on February 14, 2024 at 4:34 PM
The Wisconsin Legislature on Tuesday voted to send Governor Tony Evers his legislative district maps. Republicans in the Assembly and Senate, joined by one Democrat in each chamber, passed maps drawn by the Democratic governor. Republicans […]
