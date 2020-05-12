Nearly Perfect Week for Planting in Wisconsin
With more than six days suitable for fieldwork, spring planting progressed nicely last week thanks to more dry and sunny weather.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
Reopening Wisconsin: What's open, what's closed, and updates on social distancing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2020 at 12:18 PM
Wisconsin has been under a stay-at-home order since March 24. Here is a status update on what's open and what's not.
State ACCP Fees to be Waived Through 2021
on May 12, 2020 at 11:04 AM
A fee holiday for pesticide and fertilizer licensees for farmers purchasing fertilizer will continue into 2021.
Wisconsinites Elected as NAMA Officers
on May 12, 2020 at 11:04 AM
The National Agri-Marketing Association has announced its officers and executive committee members for 2020-21.
Page Named Wisconsin Certified Crop Adviser of the Year
on May 12, 2020 at 11:04 AM
An agronomy specialist with Insight FS has been honored as the 2020 Wisconsin Certified Crop Adviser of the Year.
Evers & Romanski Return to PDPW's Dairy Signal on Tuesday
on May 12, 2020 at 11:04 AM
Governor Tony Evers and Interim Ag Secretary Randy Romanski will be making their second appearance on the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin's Dairy Signal on Tuesday.
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2020 at 2:58 AM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
Wisconsin DOT will hold online meeting to discuss I-41 expansion in Outagamie and Brown...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2020 at 12:31 AM
The project will stretch 24 miles and widen the highway from two lanes to three lanes in each direction to reduce traffic congestion and crash rates.
2020 DNC: Resolution will give local team authority to change format, size, dates of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2020 at 12:01 AM
Democrats are trying to come to grips with the coronavirus pandemic, which has already forced the 2020 DNC to be pushed back to the week of Aug. 17.
