Nearly all infected Wisconsin prison inmates have recovered from COVID-19

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections worked with the state Department of Health Services and Wisconsin National Guard to begin testing all staff and inmates for COVID-19, beginning on May 12. On Friday, mass testing was completed at 22 of the DOC’s 37 facilities. According to DOC, over 12,000 inmates have been tested, with 268 results […]

Source: WRN.com







