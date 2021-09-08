Nearly all Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy are accepting COVID-19 vaccinations, congressional delegation says after tour
Some refugees will likely begin to leave Fort McCoy by this weekend, according to Democrats who visited the facility.
20 years later, we're still absorbing the meaning of 9/11 for ourselves and for our...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 8, 2021 at 1:53 PM
More than 100 million Americans today — almost one-third of the population — were not born when 9/11 happened. Still, it influences their lives.
Photos: Aaron Jones surprises children at the Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 8, 2021 at 1:22 PM
Aaron Jones kicks off his Yards for Shoes campaign at the Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay
Housing Choice vouchers aim to help low-income families pay rent. But many landlords...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 8, 2021 at 1:02 PM
Discrimination against housing voucher recipients means many struggle to find a place to live.
Nearly 200 Wisconsin police officers are back on the job after being fired or forced out
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 8, 2021 at 11:01 AM
Of more than 1,000 officers ousted in the past five years, some returned to police work after allegations including sexual harassment and drunken fights.
Rep. John Macco: 'I'm not a COVID truther,' yet questions state numbers as he eyes run...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 8, 2021 at 11:01 AM
The Green Bay-area lawmaker claims much of Wisconsin's COVID-19 data is "off," but those who've studied the virus say the state has been accurate.
Hobart sticking with its own police department, votes against switching to Sheriff's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 8, 2021 at 2:59 AM
Village of Hobart, neighboring town of Lawrence share a small local police department that is headquartered in Hobart.
Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis, who is running for U.S. Senate, accused of embezzling funds...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2021 at 10:25 PM
The 43-page complaint states that Lewis "defrauded the City of Milwaukee and her campaign, collectively, of at least $21,666.70."
'We have rights': Disabled workers file federal lawsuit against Wisconsin over denial of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 7, 2021 at 10:06 PM
Two Madison attorneys are representing eight disabled workers who were denied unemployment benefits because they receive disability paymnets
