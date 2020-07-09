Nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

There were nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wisconsin on Wednesday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 10,138 new test results, of which 598 – 5.6 percent – were positive. That compares with 495 new cases and a positive test rate of 3.9 percent on Tuesday. Updated #COVID19_WI numbers, with Langlade County reporting […]

Source: WRN.com







