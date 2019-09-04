Nearly 50K Wisconsin Students Have Vaccination Waivers

Doctors warn of a major measles outbreak as thousands of Wisconsin children attend school without being vaccinated. State health officials report almost 50-thousand students have vaccination waivers as the school year begins. The report was issued at the same time the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are more cases of measles in the U-S right now than at any time in the last 27 years. Immunization rates of 92-to-95 percent are considered necessary to keep the virus from spreading, but 40 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have immunization rates below 80 percent.

Source: WRJC.com





