Nearly 180 reports made to DOJ regarding clergy, institutional abuse in Wisconsin
Of the reports received, 80% have been reports of abuse, while 20% have related to how an institution handled a claim of abuse.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 28, 2021 at 7:57 PM
Republicans hold hearing on new election maps, but redistricting fight is likely to be...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 28, 2021 at 7:50 PM
A hearing on the maps Thursday paves the way for legislators to approve their version of the maps next month.
Fighter jets tracked plane over Wisconsin before it crashed in Oconto County leaving...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2021 at 7:35 PM
Dispatch center told the pilot appeared to be unresponsive before plane descended out of sight.
65-year-old Green Bay man dies in Seymour workplace incident
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 28, 2021 at 7:10 PM
A 65-year-old man from Green Bay died in a workplace incident at Performance Corp. in Seymour.
Republican bills to curtail abortions headed to likely vetoes from Evers
by Bob Hague on October 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM
Republican authored bills aimed at abortion in Wisconsin have passed both chambers of the legislature. And, as Assembly Minority Leader Gordon notes, they’re headed for vetoes by Governor Tony Evers. “Republicans know these extreme […]
'Like a nightmare': Manitowoc teenager's dream to fix up her family home was set ablaze...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on October 28, 2021 at 3:33 PM
Makayla Green was on the brink of signing papers to make her great-grandma's home hers when it was severely damaged in suspected arson.
Iceberg lettuce or spinach? Feeding America supplies food for program battling diabetes,...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 28, 2021 at 3:18 PM
New program built on wisdom of experts from five health care providers provides education, daily meal plans and specially curated food boxes.
Fact check: U.S. Rep. Tiffany says there is low COVID transmissibility from children to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 28, 2021 at 3:08 PM
GOP U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany says "there is very low transmissibility from children to their families and to their communities."
Wisconsin barber known for stylish fades, straight razor shaves honed skills at an Indian...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2021 at 2:23 PM
Jose Arlequin crafted his hairstyling skills while attending an Indian boarding school and now plans to open a traditional barbershop in Wausau.
