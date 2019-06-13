Nearly 117 Grams of Marijuana Located on Beach Street Residence

On June 7th the Mauston Police Department conducted a search warrant on 123 Beach Street in the City of Mauston with the assistance of the Juneau County Drug Task Force.

116.93grams of marijuana, multiple scales, baggies, pipes, and other item drug paraphernalia were located inside of the residence. The Mauston Police Department also located “tooter straws” located in the bathroom with cocaine residue on them. 54 year old Daniel Day of Mauston was arrested and faces charges of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession with Intent to Deliver THC, and Bail Jumping.

Source: WRJC.com





