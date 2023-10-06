Nearly 1,000 migrating songbirds perish after crashing into windows at Chicago exhibition hall

Almost 1,000 migrating songbirds have perished after smashing into windows at an exhibition center on Chicago’s lakefront. According to officials at the Chicago Field Museum, 964 birds were found dead Thursday at the McCormick Place Lakeside Center. David Willard, the…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com



